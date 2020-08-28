Cuisinart Accused Of Making Exploding Pressure Cookers

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey family has hit Cuisinart and its parent Conair Corp. with a lawsuit in state court, alleging that the cookware maker sold them a dangerous electric pressure cooker with defective lid-lock safety features that caused the device to explode, spraying hot food on a woman and her daughter. In an Aug. 25 complaint, Bianca and Eduar Arias of Dunellen, New Jersey, claim the company touts Cuisinart's electric pressure cookers' safety and assures users in its manuals that the devices cannot be opened while operating. However, the suit alleges that a design and manufacturing defect allows consumers to remove the...

