Konica Minolta To Pay $500K Over Faked Health Program Cert.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. agreed to pay more than $500,000 in fines and fees to settle claims that a former subsidiary had misrepresented its electronic health records programs as meeting the U.S. government's standards, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Thursday. The whistleblower lawsuit claimed Viztek LLC, which Wayne, New Jersey-based Konica Minolta Health had acquired in 2015, faked its way through certification testing for its Exa EHR program in 2015 and 2016 to get it approved for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' "meaningful use" program for encouraging electronic health records, in violation of the False Claims...

