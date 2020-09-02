S. Korea Probes Cos.' Transfer Pricing For Possible Tax Fraud

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- South Korean authorities said they're examining the transfer pricing practices of 21 multinational companies suspected of avoiding taxes on large sums of income earned in the East Asian country and transferred offshore. In an Aug. 27 statement, the National Tax Service said it was investigating a total of 43 businesses for possible tax avoidance or evasion. The 21 multinationals targeted are accused by the NTS of making huge profits in the booming noncontact economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One method that multinationals are said to use is the payment of large management consulting fees by their South Korean branch offices to...

