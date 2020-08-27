Sandy Hook Families Can Peek At Bankrupt Remington's Docs

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School will be able to obtain some documents from bankrupt gun maker Remington Outdoor after an Alabama bankruptcy judge approved a portion of their discovery request for the debtor's insurance coverage and financial performance. The families are in the midst of a wrongful death suit against the firearm manufacturer for its alleged liability in the shooting, which left 20 young children and six adults dead. They will be able to obtain documents relating to Remington's financial performance over the last two and a half years and information about its...

