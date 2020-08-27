Flu Shot, Muslim Bias At Center Of Recent Employment Suits

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina nurse accuses a hospital of firing her for refusing a mandatory flu shot, and a Muslim former McDonald's franchisee employee claims that she endured significant pushback and harassment from managers after her request to pray during the workday. Here, Law360 offers a roundup of notable employment suits filed this month. Nurse Sues Hospital Over Flu Shot Policy CarePartners Rehabilitation Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, is facing claims by former nurse Mandy McBride alleging it unlawfully fired her for not taking a mandatory flu shot even though she had legitimate reasons for being exempted, in a complaint removed to...

