Medical Pot Exec Shared Trade Secrets With Rivals, Suit Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts medical marijuana company has accused its former chief operating officer of using the company's trade secrets to consult with others in the industry, saying he clandestinely continued working for two other companies after being directed to stop. Alternative Compassion Services Inc. said in its complaint Wednesday that while he was employed with the company, former COO Matthew Radebach disclosed confidential information about the business to DocHouse LLC, where he was also COO, and Hope Heal Health Inc., where he was a consultant. "If ACS' competitors were to learn ACS' confidential information, such information would be very valuable to such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS