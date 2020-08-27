3rd Circ. Orders EPA To Fix 'Gaping Loophole' In Ozone Limits

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion Thursday, a unanimous Third Circuit panel ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrongfully approved Pennsylvania's ozone compliance plans that contained "a gaping loophole" allowing power plants to legally avoid compliance. The panel ruled in favor of the Sierra Club and vacated the EPA's approval of Pennsylvania's National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The panel found the agency arbitrarily allowed a more relaxed pollution limit in the state than was possible under provisions that detail the emission reductions operators can achieve by using available technology in an economically feasible way. The court's deference to agency expertise "is not a...

