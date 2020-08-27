No Constitutional Right To Pot Licenses, Fla. Tells 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Florida's Department of Health told the Eleventh Circuit a would-be medical marijuana operator can't claim the 14th Amendment protects its right to have its license application reviewed because the Constitution can't cover a property interest in a federally illegal business. The department urged the appellate court Wednesday to uphold the district court's dismissal of Louis Del Favero Orchids' suit, which sought damages and an injunction requiring the state to grant the company a hearing on its application for a medical marijuana license. "Although it is true that property interests are typically created by state law, federal law determines whether a particular...

