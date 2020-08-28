Ex-Analyst Slaps SMBC With Age Bias Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A longtime former accounting analyst at SMBC Capital Markets Inc. has hit the company with an age discrimination lawsuit in New York state court, claiming her manager referred to her as "legacy baggage" and fired her in an effort to get rid of older employees. Joan Gray, 56, claims in the suit filed Thursday that the New York-based swap dealer, a subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, wrongfully fired her in September after she worked there for almost 30 years. She argues in the complaint that she had received good performance reviews until the company assigned her a new manager,...

