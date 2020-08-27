Hemp Farm Blasts Canopy 'Smear Campaign' In Contract Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A hemp farm has scorched Canopy Growth USA for using counterclaims to rope the farm's principals into the companies' bitter contract dispute over a failed crop, saying Canopy only named them as individual defendants to harass them. Go Farm Hemp LLC said in a memorandum in New York state court Monday that counterclaims Canopy Growth USA LLC filed against the farm last month in the parties' $13 million contract dispute should be dismissed because the counterclaims are "based on hyperbole and conclusory allegations that are contradicted by the timeline and the four corners of the contracts at issue." "Canopy is a...

