Food Cos. Escape Suit Alleging False US Origin Labeling

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge permanently tossed two lawsuits against Tyson Foods Inc. and three other food companies on Thursday that accused the food industry giants of falsely labeling their beef products as "Product(s) of the USA" when the cattle were actually raised in foriegn countries before being imported to the U.S. for slaughter and processing. U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs dismissed the two consolidated proposed class actions from Robin Thornton and Michael Lucero — a customer and a rancher, respectively — with prejudice after determining that their allegations claiming the labeling was misleading or false went against the U.S....

