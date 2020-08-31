Hub Hires: Foley, McDermott, Mintz

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Welcome to Hub Hires, Law360's new monthly roundup of hires, promotions and appointments at law firms in Massachusetts. Below are some of the noteworthy announcements during the month of August. Have personnel news you'd like to share? Please send your announcement and a headshot to brian.dowling@law360.com. Davis Malm Anthony P. DaSilva Jr. Davis Malm said it hired attorney Anthony P. DaSilva Jr. as a shareholder at the firm. DaSilva has two decades of experience with tax and regulatory issues related to compensation and benefits agreements. Before joining Davis Malm, DaSilva worked for the accounting firm KPMG. Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett &...

