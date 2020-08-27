EP Energy Gets Approval For New $4.4B Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp. won approval Thursday from a Texas bankruptcy judge for a $4.4 billion debt-for-equity Chapter 11 plan in its second attempt to exit bankruptcy this year. At a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved an unopposed plan he said "does remarkable things" for a company that entered Chapter 11 with more than $4.9 billion in debt and saw its first attempted exit from bankruptcy fall apart in the face of collapsing oil prices. "I think this is the shortest $5 billion hearing I've ever held," he said as the hearing wound down short...

