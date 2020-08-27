Feds Want To Seize 280 North Korea-Linked Crypto Accounts

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors want to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts allegedly used to launder millions of dollars' worth of digital currencies they say were stolen by North Korea-backed hackers in 2019, according to a civil forfeiture suit brought in the District of Columbia on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that unknown hackers associated with North Korea took digital tokens worth $272,000 in a July 2019 breach of an unidentified virtual currency exchange, and $2.5 million from an American company's cryptocurrency wallets in September of that year. According to the complaint, the hackers laundered their pilfered digital currency with the help of...

