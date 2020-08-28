Fla. Resort Faces Suit Alleging Harm To Hatching Sea Turtles

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Two conservation groups gave notice Thursday that they intend to sue a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resort and marina for violating the Endangered Species Act by harming nesting and hatching sea turtles through the use of illegal lighting. Sea Turtle Oversight Protection and the Center for Biological Diversity said in their letter, giving the required 60-day notice before filing suit under the ESA, that they had turned to litigation as a "last resort" after years of trying to obtain cooperation from the Bahia Mar Resort and Marina and the Hilton DoubleTree hotel. "The Bahia Mar Resort and Marina and the Hilton DoubleTree...

