Williams Stockholder Sues To Halt Poison Pill Measures

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of The Williams Cos. filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday seeking to halt poison pill takeover defense measures adopted by the energy giant earlier this year, branding them "an extremely aggressive overreach of corporate power." Steven Wolosky asserts in a suit filed against The Williams Cos. Inc. and its directors, including CEO and President Alan S. Armstrong, that an "unprecedented" shareholder rights plan approved by the company's board in March — which Wolosky branded as a "poison pill" — should be undone because letting the measures stand "would hobble all forms of stockholder activism."...

