Instacart Fooled Customers, Owes Sales Taxes, DC AG Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia's attorney general sued Instacart on Thursday, slamming the grocery delivery service for allegedly charging consumers millions of dollars in deceptive service fees and stiffing D.C. on hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine claimed Instacart failed to disclose to customers that its optional service fees were an extra source of revenue for the Bay Area company and didn't actually end up in the pockets of delivery workers, according to the suit lodged in D.C. Superior Court. "To a reasonable consumer, this service fee looked like a tip: the amount was set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS