Biden Should Rethink Plan To Eliminate RE Tax Cuts

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- As real estate investors face one of the most precarious and uncertain business environments in recent memory, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hopes to twist the knife and add to real estate investors' pain. Last month, Biden's campaign proposed eliminating[1] the Internal Revenue Code's Section 1031 exchange, or like-kind exchange, from the tax code as part of a broader effort to raise as much as $775 billion in new spending on child and elder care over the next decade. In a speech[2] in Delaware, Biden said his tax plan, which would apply to real estate investors earning more than $400,000 annually,...

