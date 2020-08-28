Punjab National Bank Gets Docs Order In $27M Debt Fight

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 5:26 PM BST) -- A judge on Friday ordered eight individuals accused by Punjab National Bank of dodging $27 million in loan debts to produce documents and witness statements within weeks or be barred from using the evidence at their trial in London in November. The defendants are members of the same family, some of whom have acted as directors and shareholders in the companies that took out the loans, the Hanjer group of companies, which specializes in waste processing and recycling services. They were not in court on Friday and were not represented. In his ruling at the High Court, Master Paul Teverson gave...

