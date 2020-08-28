Don't Miss It: Cooley, Sidley Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Cooley and Sidley Austin. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Sidley, Pillsbury Pilot $265M Cybersecurity Deal Cybersecurity shop Palo Alto Networks has agreed to buy incident response, risk management and digital forensics consulting firm The Crypsis Group for $265 million, the companies said Aug. 24, in a deal handled by Sidley Austin LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. The cash deal stands to bolster Palo Alto Networks' capabilities as they relate...

