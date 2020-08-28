Bad Luck: The Alleged Double Life Of The 'Lottery Lawyer'

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Whenever someone hit it big in the lottery, Jason Kurland would take to Twitter. Each post was different, but invariably included some combination of "congratulations to the lucky winner" and "call me." Jason Kurland, seen here during an October 2018 appearance on the "Today" show, was viewed as a trusted adviser to lottery winners. But according to a recent federal indictment, he used their investment money for his personal expenses. They often did call him. Kurland, who worked at Rivkin Radler LLP, was dubbed "the lottery lawyer," a moniker he used in all his branding. He advised some of the biggest...

