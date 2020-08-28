Grant Thornton Gets Damages Cut By £9M In Negligence Suit

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 6:52 PM BST) -- An appeals court rejected the bulk of Grant Thornton's challenges to a £22.4 million ($29.9 million) negligence judgment Friday, but effectively cut £9 million from the award after agreeing the accounting firm should have gotten credit for some of the work it did for a fire engine leaser. The Court of Appeal panel agreed that the accounting firm could not be on the hook for AssetCo's entire losses and it should be given credit for the work it did in a July 2009 share issuance that raised just over £7.5 million, allowing the company to keep trading. The company needed the...

