Minimum Wage Set To Increase For Federal Contractors

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the per hour minimum wage for federal contractors will increase to $10.95, effective next January. The agency's Aug. 25 notice in the Federal Register indicates that the wage requirement applies to contracts that fall under the Davis-Bacon Act and the Service Contract Act. The notice also said the required minimum cash wage contractors must pay tipped employees will jump to $7.65 per hour starting next year. The increases are part of an Obama-era executive order and a rule that took effect in 2015. It gives low-wage federal contract workers a slight automatic bump in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS