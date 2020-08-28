Texas Justices Agree To Review Well-By-Well Time-Bar Ruling

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a ruling that conducted a well-by-well analysis to determine whether an oil and gas company waited too long to sue an Energy Transfer LP unit for allegedly damaging its wells. Energy Transfer subsidiary Regency Field Services LLC petitioned the high court for the review in June 2019, arguing the Fourth Court of Appeals was wrong to evaluate the timeliness of the claims based on each individual well rather than cumulatively. Swift Energy Operating LLC claims Regency damaged 74 of its existing or planned Eagle Ford shale wells and is seeking what Regency estimated is...

