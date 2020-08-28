Global Group Hints At More Sanctions To Stifle ISIS Financing

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A multinational group dedicated to eliminating the Islamic State's access to funds announced that its work carried on through the summer despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, in a joint statement published Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The Counter ISIS Finance Group said that the co-leads from Italy, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. discussed their ongoing monitoring, disruption and policy measures against the terrorist group during the group's 13th meeting, conducted by telephone at the end of July, and indicated that more news was on the horizon. "The CIFG remains focused on applying unrelenting pressure on ISIS's financial networks,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS