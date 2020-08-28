Biotech Co. Says Ex-Worker Violated Trade Secrets Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A biotech worker allegedly ignored the terms of a $1.1 million trade secrets settlement won by his former employer and breached the confidential deal at a new job, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court Friday. AllCells LLC, based in Alameda, California, is accusing ex-employee James Lee of violating the terms of the settlement it reached after suing him when he left the company and helped start a competing business, allegedly using AllCells' intellectual property. In the current case, Lee took a job at a third firm and ran afoul of the agreement there, according to the complaint AllCells filed...

