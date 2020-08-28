Texas Justices To Hear Fight Over Local Propane Ordinances

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether Houston's rules governing the storage and use of propane and propane accessories are preempted by state law, as the Texas Propane Gas Association has claimed. Both the city and the TPGA filed petitions last year asking the state's high court to review a lower court's July 2019 ruling. Houston argues that civil courts have no jurisdiction to hear the dispute because the challenged local rules subject violators to criminal fines, and are therefore penal and outside the authority of civil courts to consider. The city has also argued that the group doesn't...

