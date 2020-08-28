5th Circ. Denies Petrobras' Rehearing Bid Over $734M Award

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Handing a loss to Petrobas, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday it will not revisit its decision to uphold a $734 million arbitral award issued to Texas oil rig operator Vantage Deepwater Co. over a canceled drilling contract. The three-judge panel denied a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc from the Brazilian petroleum company, which made the case for a second shot earlier this month, saying the circuit's July ruling had created a circuit split. "The petition for rehearing is denied and no member of this panel nor judge in regular active service on the court having requested that the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS