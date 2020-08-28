Texas High Court Won't Hear Royalty Case Venue Fight

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday declined to consider arguments that an appeals court wrongfully isolated the claims of one oil and gas company from dozens of others accusing Devon Energy Corp. of underpaying royalties. Iona Energy had asked the court to review a Second Court of Appeals decision it says incorrectly sent its suit to a different venue from where 49 other interest holders are bringing identical claims. In its March petition for review, Iona argued that Wise County is the site of post-production and sale for gas interests it owns and should be where it brings claims that its operator, Devon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS