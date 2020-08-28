Exelon Says Energy Policies To Force 2 Nuke Plant Closures

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Exelon has said it will shutter two of its Illinois nuclear plants, blaming the move on state and federal policies it says benefit climate change-worsening energy over carbon-free nuclear power. The company said Thursday it will close the Byron Generating Station and Dresden Generating Station in the fall even though their licenses extend far beyond then. The closures are necessary because of "declining energy prices and market rules that allow fossil fuel plants to underbid clean resources in the PJM capacity auction," it said, referring to the nation's largest grid operator, PJM Interconnection. The plants provide power to 4 million homes and businesses,...

