FTC Urged To Start Privacy Probe Into Fertility App Premom

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers want the Federal Trade Commission to look into the data collection activities of an app meant to help women find the best time to conceive a child, after a report indicated the app had allegedly shared certain information without telling users. A group of lawmakers, led by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on Friday announced they sent a letter to the FTC over concerns about the fertility app Premom. The senators pointed to a report earlier this month from the International Digital Accountability Council in which the watchdog said it found that the...

