SEC's Peirce Blasts US Regulatory, Corporate Environment

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Hester Peirce of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has denounced what she portrays as a regulatory system that is overly burdensome and plays into the interests of corporate executives while stacking the cards against entrepreneurs and shareholders. In a speech before the University of Texas at Dallas' Institute for Excellence in Corporate Governance, Peirce on Thursday called out the "intricately thick regulatory barriers" that make it difficult for entrepreneurs and startups to raise capital. She also derided corporate executives who crumble in the face of regulatory demands, treat shareholders as an afterthought and feign interest in social causes simply to yield...

