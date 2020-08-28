Hospital Loses Bid To Recover Patient's Benefits At 8th Circ.

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upended a South Dakota hospital's win in a benefits dispute with a dairy company on Friday, finding that the hospital didn't have the right to sue on behalf of a worker who had his benefits rescinded for allegedly falsely representing his identity. In its opinion, the three-judge panel reversed the district court's decision ordering Meadowvale Dairy to pay Avera McKennan more than $760,000 plus interest for treatment provided to Juan Pablo Garcia Marquez for an autoimmune disorder that ultimately caused his death. The panel held that Avera couldn't proceed with its Employee Retirement Income Security Act case as...

