11th Circ. Revives Prof's Claims Against Ga. Tech Officials

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that the dismissal of racketeering and theft charges against a former Georgia Tech professor on statute of limitations grounds can be considered a favorable termination of a prosecution, allowing the professor to pursue his malicious prosecution claims against university officials. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said a "clear majority" of American courts consider a termination that is not inconsistent with a defendant's innocence as favorable, like the one that dismissed criminal charges against former professor Joy Laskar as untimely filed. The Eleventh Circuit also said that two of the four Georgia Tech officials Laskar...

