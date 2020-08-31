CIT Sinks US Garlic Group's Bid For Duties On Chinese Co.

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade has accepted the government's decision to partially rescind a duty review of a Chinese garlic company, saying the agency had provided substantial proof that the domestic trade group that requested the review misrepresented itself. In a ruling issued Thursday, Judge Mark A. Barnett upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding that the Coalition for Fair Trade in Garlic was not an interested party as defined by the Tariff Act of 1930. Without standing, the group's request that the agency launch an administrative review of Chinese garlic exporter Zhengzhou Harmoni Spice Co. Ltd. was invalid, justifying the...

