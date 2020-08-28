Lender Acquires Bankrupt Fla. Beach Resort For $43M

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of a recently built Hollywood, Florida, beach resort's assets to a secured lender for $43 million after no other bidders emerged for the property. Miami-based U.S. Bankruptcy Judge A. Jay Cristol approved the sale from developer Costa Hollywood Property Owner LLC to 777 North Ocean Drive LLC during a hearing Wednesday, a day after he confirmed the debtor's Chapter 11 liquidation plan, according to court records and the debtor's counsel. "We are very pleased to have achieved a successful Chapter 11 exit so quickly for the benefit of all stakeholders including the secured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS