Employers Can Be Penalized On Deferred Tax, IRS Says

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Employee payroll taxes deferred under President Donald Trump's executive order to delay their payment are due by the end of April 2021, and employers can be hit with penalties if the taxes aren't paid on time, the IRS said Friday. The IRS said in a notice Friday that there will be penalties if payroll taxes deferred through the end of the year are not paid by the end of April 2021. (AP) The employee portion of Social Security taxes for pay periods from Sept. 1 through the end of the year that are deferred under the order should be paid by withholding...

