Biopharma Co. Trevena Must Face Investors' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Friday that a bid by Trevena Inc. to dodge claims it misled investors about the approval prospects of a new intravenous painkiller was improperly based on confidential documents that were not a part of the complaint in the case. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe agreed that dismissal motions from Trevena and former executive Maxine Gowen could not rely on exhibits documenting confidential interactions with the Food and Drug Administration that were not explicitly cited by investors who began filing suit against the company in October 2018. And given the extent to which Trevena and Gowen...

