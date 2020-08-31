Father, Son Sue US Over 'Barbaric' Asylum Separation Policy

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT) -- A father and son who were separated at the U.S. border when seeking asylum sued the federal government Friday, slamming the Trump administration's policies as "barbaric" and a "brutal intimidation tactic." According to the suit filed in Florida federal court, Eric Edgardo Matute Castro, 35, and his 6-year-old son were fleeing violence in Honduras in 2017 when they were "torn apart and separated for months." Matute's son, who is named in the complaint as R.Y.M.R., was designated an "unaccompanied minor" and placed in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Matute ended up at an U.S....

