Perrigo Faces Patent Suit Over Bausch's Psoriasis Lotion

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug maker Perrigo Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has been hit with a patent infringement lawsuit accusing it of trying to prematurely compete with Bausch Health Ireland Ltd.'s formula for the name-brand plaque psoriasis treatment Duobrii. In a New Jersey federal court complaint filed Friday, Bausch alleges that Perrigo filed an abbreviated new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of the topical corticosteroid that would infringe four different patents for Duobrii. Bausch believes Perrigo plans to break into the psoriasis lotion market before the brand-name patents' expiration dates, which are Nov. 2, 2031, for one pair...

