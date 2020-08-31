Facebook Says Gambia Doc Bid Would Set Bad Precedent

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook has urged a D.C. federal court to deny Gambia's bid to force the company to turn over deleted posts by Myanmar officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against the country's persecuted Rohingya minority, saying the bid would set a "dangerous precedent." Gambia argued in an August reply brief that the Stored Communications Act — which is intended to protect internet users' free speech — does not apply to foreign governments. But Facebook replied Friday that Gambia's interpretation of the law contradicts "both the plain text of the statute and decades of judicial precedent." Foreign governments submit thousands of requests to Facebook...

