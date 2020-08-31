Bird Groups Want More Scrutiny Of Lake Erie Wind Project

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Bird conservation groups have accused the U.S. Department of Energy of ignoring concerns about avian deaths for a "groundbreaking" wind project on Lake Erie and failing to carefully analyze the proposal despite the fact it could act as a precedent for future construction. American Bird Conservancy and Black Swamp Bird Observatory said Friday that a D.C. federal court should throw out the analysis the DOE conducted for the Icebreaker Wind Project, a proposal to build six wind turbines that will stretch nearly 500 feet high several miles off the lakeshore from Cleveland, according to a memorandum in support of summary judgment....

