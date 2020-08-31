Judge Calls 'Poppycock!' On Border Agents' Asylum Training

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday temporarily barred the government from allowing border agents, rather than asylum officers, to conduct initial screenings for asylum-seekers, dismissing the government's contention that agents are qualified for this as "poppycock." U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon granted migrant families' request to halt the policy permitting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to hold credible fear interviews, an early test to evaluate asylum eligibility, finding that border agents likely don't have enough training to conduct these interviews as required by the federal immigration statute. Holding up the training requirements as "essential for a functioning asylum process,"...

