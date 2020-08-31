Cigna, Anthem Can't Get Damages Over Failed $54B Merger

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:51 AM EDT) -- Neither Cigna Corp. nor Anthem Inc. can recover on claims for billions in damages after the collapse of their proposed $54 billion merger in 2017, a Delaware vice chancellor concluded Monday in a 311-page opinion on the multiyear, multicourt saga. Both Anthem Inc. and Cigna Corp. sued for damages over the collapse of their proposed $54 billion merger. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, who oversaw a 10-day trial in late February and early March 2019, found that a U.S. District Court permanent injunction in 2017 — upheld on appeal — triggered a failure of a deal-killing, no-injunction provision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS