NH Woman Doesn't Owe FBAR Fraud Penalties, Court Rules

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire woman owes the federal government around $824,000 in penalties for failing to report her foreign bank accounts but doesn't owe fraud penalties because the U.S. didn't show she intended to evade taxes, a federal court ruled. By not seeking professional tax advice on foreign accounts she knew were earning income, Annette DeMauro was willful in failing to file her foreign bank account reports for 2007 through 2009, the U.S. federal court for the District of New Hampshire ruled Friday. But while DeMauro took steps to conceal her foreign accounts and money transfers, she did so in an attempt...

