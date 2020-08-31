AbbVie Points 3rd Circ. To School Board Ruling In FTC Case

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. has told the Third Circuit that a recent ruling involving alleged abuse of the litigation process supports the company's bid to evade Federal Trade Commission claims that it delayed generic competition for its AndroGel testosterone treatment through sham lawsuits. AbbVie filed a letter with the Third Circuit on Friday directing it to a decision from earlier last week in a dispute between an anti-union activist and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. The activist alleged his civil rights were violated when the association sued him in state court over his filing of hundreds of information requests under Pennsylvania's Right-To-Know Law. Notably, AbbVie said in its...

