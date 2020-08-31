Wash. Can't Use Pot Illegality In Residency Fight, Court Told

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- After reaping more than $1.7 billion in tax revenue from marijuana sales, Washington state's recreational cannabis regulator should not be allowed to use the drug's federal illegality to duck a constitutional challenge to its residency requirement, an Idaho businessman told a federal judge Friday. Todd Brinkmeyer has accused the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board of arbitrarily barring him from holding equity in a marijuana venture he brought into business because he lives out of state, despite being vetted and approved to serve as a financial adviser for state marijuana businesses. "It is unfair for the state to regulate and profit...

