Partnership Settles $155M Easement Case With IRS

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A partnership agreed to settle a $155 million conservation easement row with the Internal Revenue Service, the agency said Monday, the first to do so under the agency's conservation easement settlement program. The U.S. Tax Court had decided the matter involving a $155 million conservation easement deduction taken by Coal Property Holdings LLC, a Georgia-based partnership, in the Internal Revenue Service's favor. Coal Property Holdings LLC, a Georgia-based partnership, agreed to forfeit the $155 million conservation easement deduction it had previously claimed for a 3,700-acre land tract in Tennessee after the U.S. Tax Court decided the matter in the IRS' favor, the...

