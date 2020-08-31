Ex-Venezuela Official Pleads Not Guilty In $1.2B Oil Co. Fraud

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The former legal counsel to the Venezuelan Ministry of Oil and Mining pled not guilty Monday in Florida federal court to charges that he participated in a billion-dollar conspiracy to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company and launder it through "sophisticated false-investment schemes" in the U.S. and abroad. In his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis, Carmelo Urdaneta Aqui pled not guilty to charges related to a fraud scheme to steal $1.2 billion from Petróleos de Venezuela SA and was released on a $1.5 million personal surety bond backed by four South Florida properties he owns....

