Texas Appeals Court Sides With Insurer In Gas Station Dispute

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas court of appeals largely agreed with a lower court's decision that an insurer didn't have to shell out millions to cover the fallout from gas station leaks that contaminated soil, saying the business never provided the required documentation. The Fifth Court of Appeals on Friday said Mid-Continent Casualty Co. doesn't have to pay out for convenience store operator Orange Cup Drive In LLC's claims associated with costs to knock down and rebuild the store. The court said there was agreement the insurer is responsible for cleanup costs for environmental damage, but that Orange Cup didn't follow the terms of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS